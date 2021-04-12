Environmental Tillage Systems SoilWarrior Edge

Environmental Tillage Systems (ETS) is releasing a new three-point mounted strip-till system, the SoilWarrior Edge. Designed with transportation safety in mind, the SoilWarrior Edge toolbar double folds, utilizing a six-row center section compared to an eight-row center section found on other toolbars.
Like other SoilWarrior systems, the SoilWarrior Edge is a complete precision strip-till and nutrient placement system that combines the seedbed preparation of conventional tillage with the economic and environmental advantages of conservation tillage. Capable of operating under a wide range of conditions, the SoilWarrior Edge produces superior planting zones without smearing or shearing the soil structure or leaving voids beneath the surface. The seedbed created by the SoilWarrior Edge allows for premium planter ride quality, helps enable accurate and consistent seed placement and optimal plant uptake of fertilizer blended throughout the zone.
For more information visit soilwarrior.com.