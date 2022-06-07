EWRS-PIVOT Irrigation Tire

Evolution Wheel announces their newest domestically manufactured tire, the EWRS-PIVOT Series airless irrigation tire for center pivot irrigation systems.
During the research and development phase of the EWRS-PIVOT Series, Evolution Wheel asked farmers what their biggest concerns were with pivot tires. The main issue by far was flat tires out in the field. Being an airless tire, the EWRS-PIVOT series is a no-flat tire. It is engineered with unique core hole geometry that compresses like traditional air-filled tires for increased traction.
The second biggest concern farmers had was traction loss. Evolution Wheel solved this issue by engineering a true-to-spec 14.9” x 24” build for increased surface area and has a concave profile with an aggressive bi-directional tread design to maximize both flotation and traction. The EWRS-PIVOT series is bolted onto the rim in segments, allowing farmers to replace a segment when damaged using only a 3/4” socket right in the field. No tire shop is needed.
For more information visit www.evolutionwheel.com; phone 1-888- 489-1050.