 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farm Shop Germinator Closing Wheel

Farm Shop Germinator Closing Wheel

Farm Shop Germinator Closing Wheel

Germinator Closing Wheel by Farm Shop Mfg., LLC, promotes consistent germination and emergence of the seed while reducing the risk of sidewall compaction in farming.

All Farm Shop products are manufactured after conducting a thorough analysis of the current situations and the challenges faced by the farming community. The company is dedicated to making planting more effective than ever. The Closing Wheel is made out of premium-grade steel, which is helpful in reducing the risk of sidewall compaction. Farmers can utilize down-pressure as they have in the past. It is suitable in all types of soil and tillage conditions, including heavy soil with no-till conditions, and is an excellent product for enhancing corn or soybean production and profitability.

Farm Shop’s Germinator can increase corn production by as much as 5.1 bushels per acre and soybean production by up to 2.5 bushels per acre.

For more information visit https://farmshopmfg.com/germinator-closing-wheels/.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Werk-Brau Grubber
New Products

Werk-Brau Grubber

Werk-Brau introduces the Grubber which slices roots and extracts brush in one easy motion. Constructed with an extra heavy duty upper channel,…

Titan AgraEDGE R-1W Tire
New Products

Titan AgraEDGE R-1W Tire

Titan International, Inc. is expanding its Titan AgraEDGE tire line – which was launched last year – with 4 new flotation sizes. The radial R-…

JD Signature Edition Gator
New Products

JD Signature Edition Gator

John Deere has introduced the XUV835R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle and the XUV865R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle. Both ar…

McFarlane Ag Finalizer
New Products

McFarlane Ag Finalizer

McFarlane Ag now offers the Finalizer, a soil finisher with the new, exclusive Talon sweep. The Talon sweep uses a unique vertical blade to br…

JD See & Spray Ultimate
New Products

JD See & Spray Ultimate

John Deere launches See & Spray Ultimate in-season targeted spray technology combined with a dual product solution system for corn and soy…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News