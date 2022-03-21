 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fecon 135VRT Mulcher

Fecon 135VRT Mulcher

Fecon 135VRT Mulcher

Fecon introduces its most powerful CTL – the new 135VRT, which is available through select Vermeer dealerships. A 132 hp 3.8 L Cummins Tier 4 Final Engine delivers 10% more horsepower, while a 50 gpm auxiliary attachment flow provides 119 hp to the Bull Hog Forestry Mulcher or other attachments.

A 16 gpm reserve allows full machine control without loss of attachment performance. Designed for use in the woods, this new model features all steel hoods, and standard cage guard and limb risers for greater protection and durability. A full forestry spec cab features 3/4-inch polycarbonate front door and 1/2-inch polycarbonate side windows along with level 2 FOPS and a compete guarding package.

A more spacious, comfortable operator station includes an 8-inch color display. There are no cross bars on the doors or windows, providing unobstructed visibility. Improved loader arm design also enhances attachment visibility. Equipped with a bite limiting rotor to maintain rotor rpms, the 135VRT easily mulches material to 8-inches in diameter.

For more information contact Mike Kucharski at phone 513-696-4430; e-mail at mkucharski@fecon.com; or online at www.Fecon.com.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Salford Halo VRT
New Products

Salford Halo VRT

Salford Group launches the latest model in their Halo tillage line, the Halo VRT. This new machine is the first tillage implement capable of v…

Kubota L02 Model Tractors
New Products

Kubota L02 Model Tractors

Kubota Tractor Corporation announces two new models to its legacy Standard L Series compact tractor line with the addition of the L3302 and th…

JD Signature Edition Gator
New Products

JD Signature Edition Gator

John Deere has introduced the XUV835R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle and the XUV865R Signature Edition Gator Utility Vehicle. Both ar…

MF 7S Series Tractor
New Products

MF 7S Series Tractor

AGCO Corporation introduces the versatile Massey Ferguson 7S Series tractor. The new tractor was designed to deliver comfort with straightforw…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News