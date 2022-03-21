Fecon 135VRT Mulcher

Fecon introduces its most powerful CTL – the new 135VRT, which is available through select Vermeer dealerships. A 132 hp 3.8 L Cummins Tier 4 Final Engine delivers 10% more horsepower, while a 50 gpm auxiliary attachment flow provides 119 hp to the Bull Hog Forestry Mulcher or other attachments.
A 16 gpm reserve allows full machine control without loss of attachment performance. Designed for use in the woods, this new model features all steel hoods, and standard cage guard and limb risers for greater protection and durability. A full forestry spec cab features 3/4-inch polycarbonate front door and 1/2-inch polycarbonate side windows along with level 2 FOPS and a compete guarding package.
A more spacious, comfortable operator station includes an 8-inch color display. There are no cross bars on the doors or windows, providing unobstructed visibility. Improved loader arm design also enhances attachment visibility. Equipped with a bite limiting rotor to maintain rotor rpms, the 135VRT easily mulches material to 8-inches in diameter.
For more information contact Mike Kucharski at phone 513-696-4430; e-mail at mkucharski@fecon.com; or online at www.Fecon.com.