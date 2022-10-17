Fecon FMX28 Bull Hog

Fecon introduces the FMX28 Bull Hog Mulcher for compact excavators. Designed for 3.5 to 8-ton compact excavators with hydraulic flows from 12-40 gpm, the FMX28 is optimized for those in the 3.5-to-5-ton range.
This new mulcher model features 14 flippable knife tools on a bite-limiting split ring rotor to achieve a 28-inch cutting width. Aftermarket carbide tools are available for ground engaging applications. Ideal as an entry level vegetation management tool, the FMX28 makes the technology much safer and more productive, especially when working on slopes. The unique rear throat design ensures that no unprocessed material is left behind, thus maximizing productivity when sweeping along the ground. Capable of mulching overgrowth, underbrush, and small trees to 5-inches in diameter, it is ideal for clearing property lines, pastureland, fencerows, invasive species removal, and more.
For more information phone 513-696-4430, or e-mail mjmiddendorf@fecon.com, or visit www.Fecon.com.