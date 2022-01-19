 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fecon RK6015 Mulcher

Fecon RK6015 Mulcher

Fecon RK6015 Mulcher

Fecon introduces the RK6015, a new, wider, standard flow mulcher head which is ideal for use with most standard skid steer loaders, Avant-type wheel loaders, and other carriers that are able to provide 17-27 gpm of hydraulic flow, have enclosed cabs that can be properly protected with the appropriate polycarbonate guarding, and have the ability to carry the 1465-lb. attachment.

This new brush cutting tool allows those with standard flow skid steers up to 75 hp to expand their capabilities without a large capital expenditure. A bite-limiting split ring rotor holds 26 knife or carbide-type cutting tools and has a 60-inch working width. Operating at 2400 rpm, it can easily shred brush and small trees up to 5-inches in diameter, making it an excellent tool for general vegetation management, creating “defensible space” for fire prevention, clearing fence rows, lot and land cleanup, and much more.

For more information visit www.Fecon.com.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Case IH WD5 Windrowers
New Products

Case IH WD5 Windrowers

Case IH is introducing the WD5 series windrowers to its lineup of self-propelled harvesting equipment. These new models offer more consistent …

GEA New Dairy Products
New Products

GEA New Dairy Products

From herd health monitoring to parlor stalls, teat dipping to manure handling, GEA has developed product innovations that bring dairy farmers …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News