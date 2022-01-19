Fecon RK6015 Mulcher

Fecon introduces the RK6015, a new, wider, standard flow mulcher head which is ideal for use with most standard skid steer loaders, Avant-type wheel loaders, and other carriers that are able to provide 17-27 gpm of hydraulic flow, have enclosed cabs that can be properly protected with the appropriate polycarbonate guarding, and have the ability to carry the 1465-lb. attachment.
This new brush cutting tool allows those with standard flow skid steers up to 75 hp to expand their capabilities without a large capital expenditure. A bite-limiting split ring rotor holds 26 knife or carbide-type cutting tools and has a 60-inch working width. Operating at 2400 rpm, it can easily shred brush and small trees up to 5-inches in diameter, making it an excellent tool for general vegetation management, creating “defensible space” for fire prevention, clearing fence rows, lot and land cleanup, and much more.
For more information visit www.Fecon.com.