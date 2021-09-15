AGCO is bringing the Fendt 300 Vario Gen4 Series tractors to North America for the first time, and they are now available to order for 2022 delivery. These compact, capable tractors are built to tackle jobs like moving snow, haying, doing farm chores or working in specialty crop fields and feature the same technology and craftsmanship found in larger Fendt tractors.
The Fendt 300 Vario Gen4 Series includes four models from 100 to 132 hp; each available with the FendtONE operator station as a standard feature. Built to the buyer’s specifications, the series offers the choice of three trim packages – from the basic Power package to Profi and Profi+ with guidance.
The 300 Gen4 Series tractors offer an outstanding weight-to-power ratio and the agility to handle a wide range of jobs in places larger tractors can’t go. With an unladen weight of 11,045 pounds, the 314 model boasts just over 83 pounds per hp. Added ballast can bring the weight up to 18,739 pounds when the work at hand calls for it.
Each tractor can be equipped with an intelligent Cargo or CargoProfi front loader. Fendt Cargo loaders are specifically tailored to Vario tractors, and the CargoProfi loader includes technology features like adjustable heights and integrated scales. The hydraulic ports also can be customized to better match the operator’s needs.
For more information visit www.fendt.com.