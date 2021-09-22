Fendt 900 Gen7 Series/1000 Gen3 Series

Fendt’s latest innovations deliver unprecedented fuel efficiency, uptime and agronomic benefits for producers who require high horsepower equipment for a range of jobs. The Fendt 900 Gen7 Series tractors (five models from 296 to 415 hp) and 1000 Gen3 Series tractors (four models from 396 to 517 hp) are well equipped for everything from planting and heavy tillage work, to row crop work, to hay and forage applications and on-road hauling.
The new Fendt 900 Gen7 and 1000 Gen3 Series tractors now feature the FendtONE operator station. FendtONE provides individually customized operation of the tractor and implements to meet the specific needs of the operator and the job at hand. Both new series come with five years of Fendt Connect telematics for remote monitoring of important machine data.
These Fendt tractors are powered by six-cylinder MAN engines. Equipped with the Fendt iD low engine speed concept that works in unison with the Fendt tractor management system (TMS) and the Fendt stepless VarioDrive continuously variable transmission (CVT), the tractors have a maximum engine operating speed of 1700 rpm to deliver exceptional pulling power, less fuel consumption and reduced wear on engine components.
Both series feature the Fendt-exclusive VarioGrip tire inflation system that is controlled with the push of a button from inside the cab. VarioGrip helps reduce compaction and improves tire longevity. The Fendt 1000 Gen3 Series tractors are large fixed-frame wheeled tractors and now they may be equipped with the new robust Trelleborg VF 480/95R54 tires. The VF “very high flexion” tires have stronger sidewalls, so they require less air pressure – providing a larger footprint for more grip and less compaction.
