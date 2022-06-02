 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fendt IDEAL 10T Combine

AGCO Corporation offers the Fendt IDEAL 10T Combine, providing the highest horsepower and largest separation capacity on an agile 11.5-foot-wide chassis.

The combine will feature the 9350 Dyna­Flex header, the brand’s first 50-foot draper header, and IDEALdrive, the joystick driving system that provides unobstructed views of the header and reduces operator fatigue.

Connecting couldn’t be simpler or faster or easier.​ Fendt Autodock automatically couples the attachment within 5 seconds. Producers don’t even have to leave the driver’s seat. Once the attachment is added, 4 hydraulic cylinders complete the connection. A hydraulic cylinder in the middle of the feederhouse ​frame mechanically locks the attachment. At the same time, two couplings push out to connect the PTO drives.

The 9300 Series Dyna­Flex Headers is available in widths from 30’ to 50’. It provides improved feeding with variable-speed gathering belt drive to promote smooth, even and efficient feeding in various conditions. With accumulators that absorb movement and increases response performance to increase the cutter bar coverage and flexibility up to 8” of cutter bar float, the 9300 features dual mechanical cutter bar drives and a redesigned skid shoe providing enhanced durability for a better footprint on the soil, reducing wear while still providing the low cut height.

For more information visit Fendt.com.

