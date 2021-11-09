 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fendt TeachIn Turn Assistant

Fendt TeachIn Turn Assistant

Fendt TeachIn Turn Assistant

AGCO’s latest smart farming automation, the Fendt TeachIn (TI) Turn Assistant, turns the tractor and its implement hands-free at the field’s headland according to a precalculated turning process.

TI Turn Assistant is part of Fendt TI Headland, the advanced headland management bundle launched in 2020. Fendt TI Headland automatically triggers a series of work steps to prepare the tractor and implement for the turn, including slowing down the tractor and raising the implement before it turns. Fendt TI Headland executes the programmed turn precisely every time, helping to reduce operator fatigue and the chance of error during headland turns.

Fendt TI Turn Assistant features two ways for operators to turn the tractor at the end of a field. Manual start requires the operator to push a button before the tractor starts to turn. Automatic start maps out all the headland turns in the field in advance and makes the turns automatically, without any operator assistance. Fendt TI Headland is currently available on tractors equipped with Fendt Guide on the Vario terminal. Older Fendt tractors with the Profi+ trim package and VarioGuide can be upgraded to Fendt Guide with a visit to a local Fendt dealership.

For more information visit Fendt.com/us.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AGCO MF 8S Tractor
New Products

AGCO MF 8S Tractor

AGCO Corporation announces a new era of farmer-focused technology and straightforward dependability of the Massey Ferguson 8S tractor.

JD 800R Floater
New Products

JD 800R Floater

For model year 2022, John Deere introduces the new JD 800R Floater. The 800R Floater replaces previous John Deere high-capacity nutrient appli…

JD 16.5” Wide Tracks
New Products

JD 16.5” Wide Tracks

John Deere has expanded its track offerings for 8RX Four-Track Tractors to better meet producer needs by including optional 16.5-inch-wide tra…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News