FendtONE Equipped Tractors

AGCO Corporation offers innovative and farmer-focused Fendt equipment. Included is a range of tractors to suit farming operations of all sizes.

The immersive FendtONE Mobile Experience Center is an interactive digital exhibit that educates farmers on the unique capabilities of Fendt’s latest technology and equipment. The highlight of the experience is a complete and fully-functional FendtONE cab that provides visitors a unique (and fun) hands-on user experience just like those found in Fendt’s Vario series tractors. The Fendt 700 Gen6 tractor with FendtONE is an AE50 award winner.

For more information visit Fendt.com.

