GEA New Dairy Products

From herd health monitoring to parlor stalls, teat dipping to manure handling, GEA has developed product innovations that bring dairy farmers top notch cutting-edge technology. Here are six new products:
• Find cows faster with the touch of a button. CowScout Cow Location keeps an eye on your herd and knows where each cow is 24/7.
• Magnum LPS and Global LPS stalls provide the ability to retrofit any brand of parlor; fast, simple installation; vertical lift rapid exit; and low-profile, customizable stall sizes.
• IntelliBlend XP teat dip blending system precisely blends a wide range of teat dip products without calibration with one easy system. For example, you can pre-dip with hydrogen peroxide and post-dip with iodine, while adjusting your skin conditioning package to meet current herd and weather conditions.
• Automated teat-dipping process that saves time and better utilize parlor labor by pre- and post-dipping cows on the way to and from the parlor. Using multi-sensor technology, the IntelliSpray XP tracks cows as they walk through the system for the ultimate spray accuracy.
• The DairyRobot R9500 box-style milking robot brings a new level of intelligent milking to your farm. It’s designed to efficiently welcome cow after cow and help you manage every step of lactation.
• GEA Hardox 450 PTO manure pumps – using a more durable pump will give you peace of mind by increasing wear resistance and extending service intervals. Hardox is available on the impeller, housing and cover plate on all GEA 8” and 10” PTO pumps.