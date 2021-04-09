Great Plains Qualidisc

Great Plains is offering a new tillage product called the Qualidisc. The Qualidisc is a versatile, high-speed disk that can be used for both fall and spring applications.
Offered in 13’, 16’, 20’, and 23’ models, the Qualidisc excels in sizing, mixing, and burying residue while producing a quality finish in as little as one or two passes. Due to the unique parallel gang and camber angles of the disc blades, the Qualidisc can operate at shallower depths, from 1” to 6”, and at faster speeds, up to 12 mph.
The Qualidisc has an exclusive cone-shaped disc design that achieves complete cutout of the soil profile at all depths and reduces planter bounce. Additionally, lateral adjustments allow the front and rear gangs to be adjusted to pre-define disc wear and to ensure disc overlap for complete soil cutout and optimum tillage performance throughout the lifespan of the blades.
For more information visit: https://bit.ly/2YhKVyf.