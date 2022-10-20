GUSS Automation has introduced their first and only autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer – Herbicide GUSS, available at select John Deere dealers. This high-tech herbicide sprayer removes the driver from the vehicle to eliminate exposure to the chemical being sprayed. A single operator can monitor any combination of up to eight GUSS, mini GUSS or Herbicide GUSS sprayers on a laptop computer from the safety of their vehicle.
With growers looking to improve productivity, increase precision and efficiency, reduce operational and overhead costs, and enhance worker safety, Herbicide GUSS is the solution to meet and exceed these needs. Herbicide GUSS uses LIDAR technology to stay in the row. Nine sensors on the sprayer detect, target and spot spray weeds on the orchard floor.
Herbicide GUSS is 23.5 ft. long, 6.5 ft. tall and ranges from 8.3 to 19 feet wide depending on the boom extension. The hydraulic-controlled, height-adjustable booms accommodate 18- to 22-foot row spacing and tilt for varying berm sizes. The breakaway booms prevent damage to trees and crops.
For more information visit JohnDeere.com or GUSSag.com for specific dealer locations.