Hillco Technologies introduces the model CS9030 Sidehill Leveling System for Flagship 7250/8250/9250 Case IH Axial-Flow Combines. This system allows farmers who operate in steep terrain to increase yield potential and reduce harvest time.
The Hillco CS9030 is an add-on that mounts to the undercarriage of the combine allowing the combine to stay level on hills up to 18 percent slope. Key features of this new product include electro/hydraulic lateral header tilt control that integrates with Terrain Tracker electronics and 18 percent slope compensation. Cab controls on an LCD display allow fingertip access to all leveling functions and the system uses original Case IH drivetrain components, compatible with either factory single or dual drive tires.
For more information phone 1-800-937-2461; e-mail adena.burnette@hillcotechnologies.com; website hillcotechnologies.com.