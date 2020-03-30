JD 4M HD Tractor

John Deere announces the new John Deere 4M Heavy-Duty (HD) Tractor. The 4M HD delivers all the performance customers demand from their utility tractor in a compact, easy to use package.
The 4M HD is available in two output ratings, the 52 hp 4052M HD and the 66 hp 4066M HD. Both units feature innovative three range eHydro transmission with Twin Touch pedals, allowing for easy direction changes and increased productivity while decreasing operator fatigue. The eHydro transmission also includes eThrottle, LoadMatch, MotionMatch and SpeedMatch systems along with automotive style cruise control.
The 4M is equipped with a category I/II hitch with telescoping draft links. Producers can use one tractor across a broad range of implements with various hitch specifications. Factory installed hydraulics allow operators the ability to connect and use multiple hydraulic controlled implements simultaneously. Additionally, its compact 73-inch wheel base allows for a much tighter turning radius.
