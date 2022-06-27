JD 5 Series Utility Tractors

John Deere announces updates to its 5 Series Utility Tractors, which include more options to make it easier to match the right tractor to the job.
For model year 2023, the three-cylinder versions of the 5E Series offer a new Premium Cab option, an engine that does not require an emission-related regen, larger tire options, an option for a true third function mid-valve for easier loader and grapple operation, and three new model numbers. Four models are offered in the 5E three-cylinder lineup and include the 5050E, available with an open operator station, and the 5060E, 5067E and 5075E, available in an open operator station, standard cab or premium cab.
The engine from the larger 6M Utility Tractor will now be used in the four-cylinder versions of the 5M, and will bring five additional horsepower, with new model options, the 5095M, 5105M, 5120M and 5130M. The 5075M remains in the lineup for a three-cylinder, 74-hp option, available with either a cab or open station. High-crop and low-profile models will also receive a horsepower boost, and include the 5105MH, 5105ML, 5120ML and 5130ML.
For more information visit www.deere.com/en/news/.