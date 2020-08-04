JD, 6M Utility Tractors with AutoTrac

John Deere announces it has enhanced the integrated technology of its new 5R and 6M Utility Tractors to give customers an easy, cost-effective way to view AutoTrac Automated Guidance System information without having to purchase a separate display. AutoTrac enables hands-free steering of the tractor by using GPS coordinates to control the tractor.
Now, John Deere 5R or 6M Tractors can be ordered with an AutoTrac guidance screen built into the tractor’s corner-post display. Regardless of an operator’s level of experience, using the corner-post display for automated steering is easy to understand. Once a John Deere StarFire Receiver is added, an AutoTrac activation is completed, and the setup process is finished, operators can start using hands-free steering.
New updates for 5R Tractors also include an optional 16/16 CommandQuad Automatic Transmission that automatically selects the ideal gear and engine speed for optimal fuel efficiency. Category II hook-style draft links and center link are another new option that provides convenient implement hookup without the need for a quick hitch.
For more information visit JohnDeere.com.