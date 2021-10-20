For model year 2022, John Deere introduces the new JD 800R Floater. The 800R Floater replaces previous John Deere high-capacity nutrient applicators and supports air boom, updated dry spinner-spreader, and liquid application systems.
The 800R Floater features a new, larger, and quieter cab than previous models with two available comfort and convenience, and visibility packages. Every John Deere 800R comes equipped with integrated precision-ag solutions, factory-installed Generation 4 Display, and a 4G JDLink MTG (modem). Once JDLink is activated, owners can stream their machine and field data to their John Deere Operations Center account free of charge.
Three John Deere DS35 Dry Box options are available and include the NL 4500G4 Edge Box, NL5000G5 Box and the new N4500G4 HP Lime Box. The 800R comes equipped with a field-proven 90-foot boom and 2,000-gallon solution tank that delivers best-in-class floater ride quality and operator comfort.
