JD 9000 Series SP Harvesters

John Deere has added three new Deere-powered self-propelled forage harvesters to its lineup – the 9500, 9600 and 9700. John Deere expanded the horsepower offerings for the wide-body forage harvesters that include the 9500 to 9900 models to provide improved performance and made updates to maximize machine uptime and reduce cost of operation.
The 9500 (755 max hp), 9600 (775 max hp) and 9700 (813 max hp) feature the new John Deere Power Systems JD18X, 18L engine. The new engine provides market-leading productivity with up to 13% higher efficiency, due to the diesel-only innovation of the engine that does not require DEF fluid.
The JD18X features a 750-hour service interval – an improvement of 33% compared to the previously used 13.5L engine. In addition, each 9000 Series comes equipped with a new spout that provides better operator visibility while unloading and boosts machine reliability. Thanks to the addition of more clean-outs and a change in the geometry of the spout, customers can run in “sticky” crop conditions for longer periods of time without plugging.
