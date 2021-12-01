JD 9500 SP Forage Harvesters

John Deere is building on the performance and technology of the 9000 Series Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters (SPFHs) introduced three years ago. For model year 2022, the company is adding a new 9500 model to its lineup; changing to new, more powerful 18.0L John Deere 18X engine for the 9500 and 9600 models; and making other changes to boost its 9000 Series SPFH lineup.
The new 9500 has a rated power of 690 hp and a HarvestMotion Plus rating of 755 hp, generated by the inline 6-cyl 18.0L John Deere 18X engine that does not require DEF. In addition, the 18.0L engine has a long 750-hour service interval and a 33% lower oil cost compared to the previous 13.5L engine and reduced total fluid consumption by 10% to 13%.
Also for MY22 9500 and 9600 models, customers will see changes to the spout – the redesign includes additional cleanouts, new hydraulic spout flap to give operators precise control during unloading, and four spout configuration options, including 8- and 10-row rigid, 12-row rigid and 12-row folding spouts.
