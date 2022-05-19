JD EV Transmission

John Deere offers new Electric Variable Transmission for select 8 Series tractors, new JD14X engine for 9 Series tractors for model year 2023 by adding new technology and power.
• A new Electric Variable Transmission (EVT) is a stepless transmission that provides exceptionally smooth operation, available for MY23 8 Series tractors with 410 hp.
• EVT enables electric power generation, a way the industry will leverage power produced by the tractor for its implements in the future.
• A new JD14X (13.6L) diesel engine will now power the largest 9R 640 and 9RX 640 tractors. Based on internal testing, the JD14X engine in 9R 640 and 9RX 640 Tractors uses 7% less fuel than previous models.
