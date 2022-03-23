 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JD See & Spray Ultimate

John Deere launches See & Spray Ultimate in-season targeted spray technology combined with a dual product solution system for corn and soybeans. Targeted spray technology can help farmers gain cost efficiency thanks to more than a two-thirds reduction in spray volume that can significantly lower herbicide costs, and result in fewer tendering stops, and more acres covered per day.

See & Spray Ultimate is a factory-installed system available for model year 2023 John Deere 410R, 412R, and 612R Sprayers. See & Spray Ultimate reduces non-residual herbicide use by only spraying weeds in corn and soybeans. The dual-product capabilities of See & Spray Ultimate allow farmers to combat herbicide resistance by using two independent tank mixes in one pass and avoiding antagonism in more advanced tank mixes.

Cameras and processors mounted on John Deere’s new carbon-fiber truss-style boom utilize the combined power of computer vision and machine learning to detect weeds from crop plants. There is one camera mounted every one meter across the width of the boom, which equates to 36 cameras on a 120-foot boom scanning more than 2,100 square feet at once. The accuracy of the target spray is enhanced by BoomTrac Ultimate, JD’s new, boom height control system.

Limited quantities will be available for ordering later this year.

For more information visit www.JohnDeere.com, or your local John Deere Dealer.

