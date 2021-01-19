JD Smart Connector

Tractor maintenance is simplified through the new John Deere Smart Connector and TractorPlus app for compact utility tractors. The Smart Connector establishes a connection between your tractor and your smartphone via Bluetooth technology for easy access to tractor information, like service intervals, diagnostic codes, fuel level, engine hours and maintenance information.
The TractorPlus App provides owners with convenient access to key parts of their operator’s manual, parts diagrams, and parts ordering directly from the John Deere store or their preferred dealer. Owners can also keep track of maintenance and service intervals for optimal machine performance and see diagnostic codes in an easy-to-read list.
In addition to providing valuable tractor information, the app also provides coverage mapping via your smartphone’s location tracking system for reduced overlap while mowing, plowing or spraying. In conjunction with the Smart Connector, the app can also function as an extended dashboard to your tractor by displaying real-time machine and job information.
The John Deere Smart Connector is easy to install by simply plugging it into the Service Advisor Port on your compact utility tractor. The entire process takes just a few minutes to complete and requires no tools for installation. The new Smart Connectors are compatible with most 2-Series, 3-Series, and 4-Series John Deere CUT models, and can be purchased through your local John Deere dealer, or the John Deere Store.
To download the free TractorPlus app, visit the iTunes App Store or Google Play.
For more information visit the John Deere website.