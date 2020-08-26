JD X Series Combines

John Deere has added two new models of X Series Combines to its 2021 harvesting lineup. The new X9 1000 and X9 1100 combines will be available for the 2021 harvest. John Deere will start taking orders for X Series combines later this summer.
The X9 1100 can harvest up to 30 acres of high-yielding wheat per hour and harvest up to 7,200 bushels per hour in high-yielding corn. As conditions change, an X9 combine can make automatic adjustments to allow for morning dew or lack of moisture so it consistently operates at peak levels.
X Series combines feature a wide feeder house, dual separator, and a large cleaning shoe that work together to improve crop flow and increase harvesting capacity. Highly fuel-efficient X Series combines can run up to 14 hours without refueling. An all-new John Deere PowerTech 13.6L engine works with a belt-drive system and updated ProDrive XL transmission to improve fuel efficiency.
X Series Combines are available with integrated precision ag technologies that collect important machine and yield data. JDLink is standard on both models. This enables machine-to-machine communication. Inside the spacious, restyled X Series cab is more storage space, more USB ports and better connectivity.
For more details visit JohnDeere.com.