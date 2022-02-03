 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Deere 6R Tractors

Stefan Longin

John Deere has updated its 6R Tractor lineup and added the new 6R 140 and 6R 165 models. The 6R 140 gives customers a fourth choice in the 110-to 140-hp small-frame class while the 6R 165 adds a third model to the mid-frame lineup of 145- to 165-hp tractors.

All 6R Series Tractors deliver an extra 20 to 40 horsepower (depending on model) in tough conditions such as heavy transport, PTO, and hydraulic applications thanks to Intelligent Power Management (IPM).

New 6R Tractors offer an enhanced operator station with cornerpost display, up to 9,020 pounds (4100 kg) of increased hitch-lift capacity, an economy PTO, a larger hydraulic pump, and IPM to deliver additional power when needed. New loader control handle with integrated reverser puts critical functions in the palm of the operator’s hand and when combined with new technologies such as Dynamic Weighing and Level-To-Horizon, makes these new tractors ideal for loader work.

When it comes to technology, the 6R Tractors come standard with a 4G JDLink connection (modem). Once activated in the John Deere Operations Center, the tractor will stream machine and field data to the owner’s Operations Center account, free of charge.

For more information visit JohnDeere.com.

