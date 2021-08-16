John Deere Gator XUV Honor Edition

John Deere has introduced the Gator XUV835M Honor Edition Utility Vehicle, designed to pay tribute to military veterans. These Special Edition models feature desert sand exterior panels, military-inspired graphics, and feature several model upgrades. The units will be available for a limited time, and can be preordered now by connecting with a local John Deere dealer.
The Gator XUV835M Honor Edition is available in an open-station configuration, as well as an HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) cab configuration. In addition to the new desert sand exterior color panels, the Honor Edition models come standard with the following:
• Military-inspired model numbers, brand, and graphics
• Black alloy wheels with Maxxis Bighorn 2.0 Extreme Terrain radial tires
• Black vinyl 40/60 split-bench seat
• Sport steering wheel
• Half-doors (open station models)
• Black roof
• Stone headliner (HVAC cab models)
• Brush guard
• Deluxe cargo box with spray-in liner, brake lights, and taillights
• Cargo box power lift
All model-year 2022 full-size Gator Utility Vehicles, including the Honor Edition models, can be ordered with Predator Heavy Duty all-terrain radial tires.
For more information visit www.deere.com/en/gator-utility-vehicle
Brandt XT-Series GrainCart
The Brandt Group of Companies is pleased to announce the addition of an all-new GrainCart series to their established grain handling lineup. The company’s new XT-Series carts make use of an updated tank design and new auger configuration to deliver significant performance benefits.
The new carts employ a unique corner-mount auger design that delivers 8-plus ft of forward auger reach, 15-plus ft of side auger reach, and 13-plus ft of discharge spout clearance. The extra reach and clearance ensure clearer forward visibility from the tractor cab to the discharge spout, allowing operators to work more comfortably and enabling them to be more productive for longer periods.
Brandt has also added a new low-profile modular tank design that eliminates common ledges and catch-points, ensuring faster, more thorough clean-out and minimizing crop switchover times. The new design also incorporates a ground-level access door for safe tank entry for maintenance.
For more information, visit https://www.brandt.ca/Products/Agriculture/GrainCarts or email info@brandt.ca.