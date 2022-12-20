Kinze 480/80 R42 Tire/Kinze Grain Cart Updates

Kinze Mfg. introduces a new grain cart row crop tire for custom harvesters and farmers who transport their carts by truck from farm to farm. The 480/80 R42 row crop tire will be offered as an option for Kinze’s 1121 Harvest Commander dual auger grain cart model.
The rocker axle design allows outside dual tires to drop beside a trailer bed, which reduces overall transport height by 6 inches to help avoid low-bridge clearance issues.
In addition, a swing axle design that enables easy access and maintenance of the dual tires will be a standard feature on the 1211 cart for 2023.
Kinze is also offering several other enhancements next season for its full line of dual auger grain carts, which range in capacity from 1,100 to 1,700 bushels. Included are:
• Optional remote scale readout for viewing by the combine operator that connects to
the serial port on the scale head.
• A centralized grease bank that enables swift and easy lubrication of all grease points from the ground.
• Oversized wing fasteners that allow tool-less access to the inspection cover and grain transfer cleanout.
For more information, contact a Kinze dealer or visit Kinze.com.