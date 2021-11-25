Kinze Harvest Commander

Kinze Manufacturing is expanding and enhancing its family of dual auger grain carts for the 2022 harvest season and giving its entire grain cart lineup a sleek, new makeover.
New for next season will be the dual auger Harvest Commander 1121 model that can hold 1,100 bushels, the most desired capacity size among farmers. Key features include optional long-life Camso tracks, an on-demand horizontal auger drive, and dump door cleanout for easy and quick crop changeover. It also incorporates directional tip control and a low profile with short sides for operating on rolling terrain.
Kinze’s new model numbers reflect their new product numbering system. The first two digits represent hundreds of bushels, the third digit indicates single or dual auger, and the final number is the model generation. The new models will also maintain the classic Kinze blue color but with enhanced graphics, and adding to the back of the carts the iconic Kinze Man character that was introduced in the company’s early years.
For more information, farmers visit www.Kinze.com.