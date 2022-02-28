 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kubota L02 Model Tractors

Kubota Tractor Corporation announces two new models to its legacy Standard L Series compact tractor line with the addition of the L3302 and the L3902.

The new L02 models boast enhanced operator comfort features, modern styling and most notably an independent PTO that is now available on the HST models.

Kubota has built a reputation in its class due to the L Series tractor’s power and performance backed by a Kubota diesel engine. The L02 Series offers two hp options, with 33 and 37.5 gross hp on the L3302 and L3902, respectively. Kubota’s L02 Series tractors are equipped with a Common-Rail System (CRS) with electronic controlled fuel injection and are designed to reduce noise and vibration for a smooth operator experience. Kubota diesel engines are designed with a large fuel tank and fuel-efficiency.

The new L02 Series sets itself apart with its spacious operator station, standard rubber floor mats and improved suspension seat with optional arm rests. The modern styling stands out with a sleek curve to the bonnet and standard LED headlights and side work lights.

Both Kubota’s new L02 four-wheel drive models are available with either gear drive or HST transmissions. Plus an independent PTO on the HST models allows for a quick engagement of the PTO by the easy flip of a switch while operating the tractor.

For more information visit KubotaUSA.com.

