Kuhn 4835 In-Line-Ripper

Kuhn North America, Inc. introduces the completed range of 4835 in-line rippers which now includes all models from 430R-1130F.

A new parabolic shank is now available as an option for all 4835 models. This shank provides more surface disturbance than a Minimum Residue Disturbance (MRD) shank and will be useful for those looking to incorporate significant quantities of residue. This new shank is also available with coverboards to promote even more residue incorporation. When coverboards are not fitted, a wear bar is mounted to the face of the shank to provide additional wear life.

A newly developed MRD shank is also available. This shank is positioned between the no-till and parabolic shank options in terms of residue incorporation and soil disturbance. The new MRD shank utilizes the same wear bar as the no-till shank and the same 7” wing points as the parabolic shank, reducing the number of overall components across the offering for simplified inventory management.

No-till shanks are available for customers requiring the minimum of surface disturbance and residue incorporation. In addition to the 3/4-inch standard duty shank, a 1” version is also offered for customers working in particularly hard conditions.

The new 4835 in-line ripper sizes are available for order for fall tillage 2022.

For more information visit www.kuhn-usa.com.

