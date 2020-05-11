Kuhn CCI 1200 Touchscreen

Kuhn announces new software for the CCI 1200 ISOBUS touchscreen display. This display is compatible with AEF-certified ISOBUS tractors and implements. The new Kuhn CCI.OS 2.0 software provides users with intuitive new functions and enhancements.
The CCI.Cam function now has the ability to automatically show the rearview camera on the CCI 1200 monitor whenever the machine is moving backwards.
The Field-Finder function simplifies data management by providing operators with a list of all available tasks that can be completed along with application maps based on proximity to the field boundary. Target values for fertilizer and seeding can be edited directly on the terminal.
The CCI.Command function can display a map based on machine values instead of the area covered. The large 12” display also includes portrait mode on the monitor providing an additional layout option.
