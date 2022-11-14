Kuhn GA 13231/15231 RR

The new Kuhn GA 13231 and 15231 quad-rotor rotary rakes have working widths from 27’7” to 48’3” to cover large areas quickly, while double-bent tine arms create fluffy windrows while gently handling crop, preserving nutrient content. Kuhn’s Masterdrive GIII double-reduction gearbox’s ability to move heavy wet crop, handle dry hay gently, and neatly windrow forage is unique.
People are also reading…
The Kuhn Masterdrive GIII double-reduction gearbox’s key components are improved to build lighter, yet stronger rotors. These include optimized cam track that minimizes force on the follower bearing, larger follower bearing diameter that reduces rotation speed and pressure on the cam, and reinforced large-diameter main shaft tube. Additional improvements to the tine arms include aluminum alloy tine arm holder housings, tine arms with large-dimension bearings, sturdier pivoting tine support shaft, and reinforced mounting of tine arms on tine holders.
The exclusive “boost function” allows front rotors to rotate 20% faster than the rear rotors, moving forage further to the center of the machine. For more information visit www.kuhn-usa.com.