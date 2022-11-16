Kuhn GA 4201/4401 RR

The new Kuhn GA 4201 and 4401 single-rotor, mounted rotary rakes offer increased focus on smaller tractor sizes and operations in hilly regions. Special consideration was taken to ensure a limited machine weight and enhanced ergonomics. Operators will appreciate the updated pivoting headstock, the enhanced rotor gearbox, and the simplified windrow curtain adjustment.
The updated pivoting headstock allows a greater turning angle of 48 degrees to maneuver in tight field corners. Machine shifting and swinging is also reduced, protecting crop stubble. The headstock stabilizers also improve performance during turns and while working on slopes.
Double-curved tine arms are designed to form fluffy and consistent windrows for superior raking quality. The tine arm design allows for quicker dispensing of the forage and improves clearance while forming windrows.
