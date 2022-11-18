 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kuhn GF 1003 Series RT

Kuhn GF 1003 Series RT

The new Kuhn GF 1003 Series trailed and mounted rotary tedders provide efficient, uniform fluffing and smooth performance over irregular ground. New OptiTedd small-diameter rotors improve rotor strength, promotes superior ground following, and supports uniform crop dry down with the help of complete crop inversion.

People are also reading…

The DigiDrive coupling system makes it possible to reliably drive a large number of rotors, while still allowing folding for unmatched transport ease. DigiDrive contains case-hardened forged steel fingers for improved wear resistance. Synchronization of rotational movement is outstanding both in work and in transport where the components are folded nearly 180° to reduce the machine’s space requirement. It is a highly reliable system requiring very little maintenance, with no daily greasing necessary.

Robust rotor gearboxes are supported by large-diameter, double-row angular ball bearings. Sealed rotor housing prevents lubricant leaks and the introduction of contaminants.

For more information visit www.kuhn-usa.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NH Hayliner Baler

NH Hayliner Baler

New Holland Agriculture is returning the Hayliner name to all its small square balers in North America. The new models include the Hayliner 26…

Kuhn GA 4201/4401 RR

Kuhn GA 4201/4401 RR

The new Kuhn GA 4201 and 4401 single-rotor, mounted rotary rakes offer increased focus on smaller tractor sizes and operations in hilly region…

NH Roll-Belt 450 Utility PLUS

NH Roll-Belt 450 Utility PLUS

New Holland Agriculture North America is expanding its round baler offering with the launch of the all-new Pro-Belt Series and Roll-Belt 450 U…

Kuhn GA 13231/15231 RR

Kuhn GA 13231/15231 RR

The new Kuhn GA 13231 and 15231 quad-rotor rotary rakes have working widths from 27’7” to 48’3” to cover large areas quickly, while double-ben…

NH Discbine PLUS Series

NH Discbine PLUS Series

New Holland Agriculture North America introduces the new Discbine PLUS Series. The Discbine PLUS models have bold, new styling and yellow acce…

Fendt 700 Vario Tractors

Fendt 700 Vario Tractors

AGCO has introduced the new Fendt 700 Vario series tractors, which will be available to order through Fendt dealerships for delivery in 2023. …

Case IH Round Balers

Case IH Round Balers

While Case IH RB5 series round balers, DC3 series disc mower conditioners and the small square baler family have long-delivered the reliabilit…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News