Kuhn GF 1003 Series RT

The new Kuhn GF 1003 Series trailed and mounted rotary tedders provide efficient, uniform fluffing and smooth performance over irregular ground. New OptiTedd small-diameter rotors improve rotor strength, promotes superior ground following, and supports uniform crop dry down with the help of complete crop inversion.
The DigiDrive coupling system makes it possible to reliably drive a large number of rotors, while still allowing folding for unmatched transport ease. DigiDrive contains case-hardened forged steel fingers for improved wear resistance. Synchronization of rotational movement is outstanding both in work and in transport where the components are folded nearly 180° to reduce the machine’s space requirement. It is a highly reliable system requiring very little maintenance, with no daily greasing necessary.
Robust rotor gearboxes are supported by large-diameter, double-row angular ball bearings. Sealed rotor housing prevents lubricant leaks and the introduction of contaminants.
