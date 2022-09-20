 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KUHN Interceptor 8055

KUHN Interceptor 8055

Kuhn North America introduces the new Interceptor 8055 high-speed conservation tillage tool for sizing, distributing and incorporating residue into a full cut width of worked soil. Residue is mixed throughout the soil profile, aiding breakdown and preventing a “mat” of residue from being formed either on or below the soil surface. The Interceptor 8055 can be used to control green growth, particularly in the presence of herbicide-resistant weeds.

People are also reading…

Unique to the Interceptor 8055, an innovative stability control system helps reduce the “hopping” that often characterizes high-speed, full-width tillage tools. Individually mounted Excalibur CT blades operate on a shallow compound angle to reduce smearing and compaction by limiting weight on the backside of the blade. Nine-inch blade spacing provides a full-width cut-out, and the two parallel rows are arranged in a tandem layout to prevent “dog-tracking” or windrowing of residue. The distance between the rows of blades allows soil and residue to land, reducing the risk of plugging in wet conditions.

For more information visit www.kuhn-usa.com.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McFarlane Ag Incite-i 5200

McFarlane Ag Incite-i 5200

McFarlane Ag introduces the Incite-i 5200 with an independent blade configuration. Designed for growers with sticky or rocky conditions, the n…

Summers Switch Box

Summers Switch Box

Summers Manufacturing has introduced a new switch box option for its VRT Renegade variable rate tillage tool. The switch box uses toggle switc…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News