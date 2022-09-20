KUHN Interceptor 8055

Kuhn North America introduces the new Interceptor 8055 high-speed conservation tillage tool for sizing, distributing and incorporating residue into a full cut width of worked soil. Residue is mixed throughout the soil profile, aiding breakdown and preventing a “mat” of residue from being formed either on or below the soil surface. The Interceptor 8055 can be used to control green growth, particularly in the presence of herbicide-resistant weeds.
Unique to the Interceptor 8055, an innovative stability control system helps reduce the “hopping” that often characterizes high-speed, full-width tillage tools. Individually mounted Excalibur CT blades operate on a shallow compound angle to reduce smearing and compaction by limiting weight on the backside of the blade. Nine-inch blade spacing provides a full-width cut-out, and the two parallel rows are arranged in a tandem layout to prevent “dog-tracking” or windrowing of residue. The distance between the rows of blades allows soil and residue to land, reducing the risk of plugging in wet conditions.
For more information visit www.kuhn-usa.com.