Kuhn North America, Inc., introduces the new Kuhn Krause Excelerator XT 8010 vertical tillage system. While retaining the 1-5 degree vertical tillage gang angle range for true VT performance, the new Excelerator XT 8010 features an additional XTended range of 6-8 degrees.
Double-digit gang angles of 10 degrees or greater were avoided to maintain proven Excelerator performance metrics. The added capability to increase gang angle will assist the operator in removing shallow rooted weed growth or filling light ruts created from previous harvest traffic or sprayer passes.
Individual gang angles adjust using a standard mechanical screw adjustment or an optional hydraulic “on-the-go” adjustment feature is available. The hydraulic option includes an “in-cab” selector that allows the operator to move front and rear gangs simultaneously, retain the same gang angles front to rear. Or to adjust the front and rear gangs independently, varying the front and rear gang angle.
