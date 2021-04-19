 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kuhn MM 301 Merge Maxx Hay Merger

Kuhn MM 301 Merge Maxx Hay Merger

Kuhn MM 301 Merge Maxx Hay Merger

Kuhn North America, Inc., introduces the new Kuhn MM 301 Merge Maxx hay merger. The Kuhn MM 301 is a high performance, yet simple to operate, merger.  

The MM 301 has been designed to work with mower conditioners from 9’ to 18’ of cutting width. It features a variety of options so it can be tailored to match the needs of almost any operator. The merger can be operated pulling directly behind the tractor, extended all the way to right, or anywhere in between. The standard, curved windguard helps create fluffy, well-formed windows by keeping the crop close to the pickup and delivering it to the center of the belt. This smooths out crop bunching, resulting in greater harvester efficiency.  

A self-contained hydraulic drive allows the merger to be operated by most tractors regardless of hydraulic capacities. Maintenance is quick, simple, and easy on the Kuhn MM 301 hay merger. The MM 301 now includes a sight glass on the tongue to make it quick and easy to verify the oil level.

For more information visit kuhn-usa.com.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
What’s new in irrigation technology?
Crop

What’s new in irrigation technology?

“We’re using a lot of technology for controlling pivots and wells, and so with the AgSense technology, farmers can track and control the Valley pivots with your smartphone or computer, and you don’t have to be on site.” 

Brandt Land Roller
New Products

Brandt Land Roller

Brandt Agricultural Products has expanded their tillage products offering with a series of all-new, high-efficiency land rollers. The new mode…

Brandt U-Trough Auger
New Products

Brandt U-Trough Auger

The Brandt Group of Companies announces their all-new U-trough auger. The new product provides farmers an economical option that loads product…

Great Plains Qualidisc
New Products

Great Plains Qualidisc

Great Plains is offering a new tillage product called the Qualidisc. The Qualidisc is a versatile, high-speed disk that can be used for both f…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News