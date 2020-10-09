Lemken Rubin 12 Discs

Lemken, manufacturer and supplier of professional crop cultivation implements for strategic tillage, planting and crop protection, expands its line of Rubin 12 high-speed discs with 26- and 31-foot working widths. As with the original 9.8- to 23-foot models, the new implements are designed for intense residue incorporation in all soil types. This enables efficient, cost-effective tillage in all areas, even those previously reserved for cultivators. With the largest discs on the market and operating speeds of up to 10 mph, the 26- and 31-foot models increase efficiency and productivity for larger operations in both spring and fall tillage applications.
All Rubin 12 models feature large-diameter discs. The 29-inch serrated, concave discs provide a working depth of up to 8 inches, incorporating crop residue deep into the soil for faster nutrient release and compaction alleviation. This results in smoother, more uniform seedbed preparation and higher yields.
The wider 26-foot and 31-foot models are ideal for use with higher hp tractors for large operations with more ground to cover in a short timeframe. Operating at peak speeds, the 26-foot model can till up to 25 acres per hour, while the 31-foot is capable of up to 30 acres.
For more information visit lemken.com.