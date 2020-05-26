Liberty Women’s Overalls

Liberty, an iconic American brand and manufacturer of bib overalls since 1912, has reintroduced its line of women’s bibs after discontinuing the female-focused products 18 years ago. The new line includes both denim and duck bib overalls that offer the unwavering quality and craftsmanship Liberty is known for, while featuring female-specific fits and all-new flexible fabric technology.
The new flexible fabric technology in the denim bibs incorporates a cotton, polyester and spandex blend for increased mobility and comfort. The duck bibs utilize a cotton/spandex blend to offer added durability while maintaining fabric flexibility.
Both styles are constructed with triple-stitched seams, adjustable straps, reinforced front and back pockets, and a washed-for-comfort finish.
For more information visit libertybibs.com.