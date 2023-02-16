Loftness of Hector, Minn., has updated its Battle Ax S Series mulching head with new features for enhanced durability and serviceability.
Designed for skid steers and compact track loaders with 28 to 62.9 gpm hydraulic flow and 50 to 150 hydraulic hp, the S Series now includes a reversible secondary shear bar in the two-stage cutting chamber to always allow a fresh cutting edge. After all four edges of the shear bar have been exhausted, the bolt-on design allows it to be easily replaced. Previously, the secondary shear bar was welded on the front bumper, and only the primary shear bar was replaceable.
Next, the S Series is available with a replaceable wear liner, which helps protect the drum from excessive wear when working in abrasive conditions. It also has a bolt-in design for easy replacement. Other design enhancements, such as a new recessed belt cover with welded body reinforcements, have been included in the latest update to protect against damage and ensure long-lasting reliability.
For more information phone 800-828-7624; email info@loftness.com; or visit www.loftness.com.