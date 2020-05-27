Mattracks zXT Tracks

Mattracks Introduces the new zXT Series Track Conversions offering enhanced clearance for UTVs. With forward floorboards for more legroom and ease of entry and exit, newer UTVs result in clearance issues for standard track conversions on the front axles.
The zXT series’ revolutionary design offers more clearance through the use of a reverse idler and it also incorporates Mattracks Shape Changing Suspension (SCS). The reverse idler allows additional clearance to the fender while also providing a longer sprocket engagement which is recommended for higher output engines. In addition, the design keeps the track centered under the axle resulting in superior load transfer, driving characteristic and easier steering.
For more information phone 218-683-9800, 877-436-7800 (toll-free US & Canada) or 218-436-7000; website www.mattracks.com; or email sales@mattracks.com.