McFarlane Ag Finalizer

McFarlane Ag now offers the Finalizer, a soil finisher with the new, exclusive Talon sweep. The Talon sweep uses a unique vertical blade to break the density layer created by the sweep. This complete spring tillage tool supports improved water filtration and root growth and helps manage residue and weed pressure.
The Finalizer is available in working widths from 24’-31’and its sleek design allows you to maximize spring tillage without increasing hp requirements. Each unit comes with four soil-engaging components: Hydraulically adjustable, 6.5mm Cobra disk blades easily penetrate the soil, aggressively cut residue into manageable pieces, and loosen the soil profile; Talon Sweeps have a unique 2.5” wear-resistant vertical blade that penetrates through the soil density layer created by the sweep, supporting improved water infiltration and root growth; there are two hydraulically and angle adjustable conditioning options to eradicate weeds and condition soil – a conditioning reel and Spur-Till treader, and there are two proven finishing configurations to help give your field the finishing touch – a three-bar flexible spike-tooth harrow with a single rolling basket and a five-bar flexible spike-tooth harrow.
For more information visit mcfarlanemfg.com.