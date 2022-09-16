 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McFarlane Ag Incite-i 5200

McFarlane Ag introduces the Incite-i 5200 with an independent blade configuration. Designed for growers with sticky or rocky conditions, the new Incite-i 5200 combines the benefits of vertical and high-speed tillage tools into a unique universal tool that allows producers to do more in fewer passes.

The Incite-i 5200 series’ combination of hydraulically adjustable soil engaging components puts you in control of achieving the ideal seedbed finish. The Incite-i 5200 can be customized to fit a farm’s needs. For maximum flexibility, choose between three reverse crimped disk blade combinations: Cobra RC serrated, Incizor, or a combination of both. The two sets of independently mounted disk blades are hydraulically adjustable from 3°-12° and can be angled differently in the front and rear to deliver a smoother seedbed.

This machine is uniquely designed to have a 3.5” effective cut for more complete and even soil disturbance and reduced ridging in the field. Other unique components include McFarlane’s hydraulically adjustable Dura-Reel chopping reel and five available finishing configurations including the new hydraulically adjustable staggered rolling baskets for more complete coverage.

For more information visit mcfarlanemfg.com.

