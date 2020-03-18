Merck Animal Health ShutOut

Merck Animal Health launches ShutOut, an easy-to-administer teat sealant for the prevention of new intramammary infections throughout the dry period – the timeframe when cows are at the greatest risk.
Research reinforces the benefits of internal teat sealants. When used in uninfected quarters, teat sealants have shown to prevent significantly more new infections than using no treatment at all. Research also shows that when there is a dry period infection, a teat sealant used in combination with an antibiotic significantly reduces the severity of the infection more than using an antibiotic alone.
Each syringe of ShutOut consists of 4.0 grams of a sterile, antibiotic-free, intramammary paste containing 2.6 grams of bismuth subnitrate. ShutOut is designed with an ergonomically friendly, dual-tip syringe with the flexibility to choose between a short tip or long tip. ShutOut is available in 144-syringe buckets and 24-syringe boxes. Both include biodegradable, disinfectant wipes for udder prep.
For more information visit the website ShutOutForDairy.com or www.merck-animal-health.com.