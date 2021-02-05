 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merck Nasalgen 3-PMH

Merck Nasalgen 3-PMH

Merck Nasalgen 3-PMH

Merck Animal Health introduced Nasalgen 3-PMH, an intranasal vaccine that protects beef and dairy cattle from the five most common pneumonia-causing viral and bacterial pathogens. The vaccine provides early, broad-spectrum respiratory protection in a needle free, animal- and BQA-friendly administration.

Nasalgen 3-PMH offers six-and-a-half-month duration of immunity (DOI) against infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), an 11-week DOI against bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), three-month DOI against parainfluenza 3 (PI3), as well as a four-month DOI against Mannheimia haemolytica and Pasteurella multocida. Nasalgen intranasal vaccines are unique because they are delivered to mucosal surfaces in the nose – an area loaded with immunologically active tissues – to avoid interference from maternal antibodies. Also, intranasal vaccines are also less stressful on calves compared to similar injectable vaccinations.

To learn more visit www.merck-animal-health-usa.com/species/cattle.

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horsch Omnis FT
New Products

Horsch Omnis FT

Horsch has introduced the all-new Omnis FT into its North American primary tillage line for fall 2020.

JD Smart Connector
New Products

JD Smart Connector

Tractor maintenance is simplified through the new John Deere Smart Connector and TractorPlus app for compact utility tractors. The Smart Conne…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News