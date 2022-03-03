 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MF 6S Series Tractor

MF 6S Series Tractor

MF 6S Series Tractor

AGCO Corporation introduces the Massey Ferguson 6S Series tractor. The versatile new machine delivers up to 180 hp. It pairs power with intuitive controls and advanced technology for high performance in a wide range of applications.

The MF 6S Series is available in four models based on horsepower – 145, 155, 165 and 180 – and features a 4.9-liter AGCO Power engine with a legacy of dependability and class-leading sustainability. Operators can choose from two transmission options: The Dyna-6 transmission offers maximum fuel efficiency through 24 forward and reverse speeds up to 31 mph and the Dyna-VT transmission allows operators to select the exact speed without compromising engine RPM for optimal output in any situation.

A perfectly balanced power-to-weight ratio efficiently handles heavy hay balers while a 15-foot, 7-inch turning radius makes for superior maneuverability in the field or the feedlot. The cab layout uses simple color coding on all controls for quick identification and easy operation. Deluxe models also feature a new ergonomic armrest with the customizable MultiPad lever and E/H Multifunction joystick for intuitive, effortless control of all major functions. The optional Datatronic 5 terminal features an easy-to-navigate digital dashboard that can be customized for operator preference.

For more information visit www.masseyferguson.com

Tags

Farm & Ranch Guide Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kubota L02 Model Tractors
New Products

Kubota L02 Model Tractors

Kubota Tractor Corporation announces two new models to its legacy Standard L Series compact tractor line with the addition of the L3302 and th…

Salford Halo VRT
New Products

Salford Halo VRT

Salford Group launches the latest model in their Halo tillage line, the Halo VRT. This new machine is the first tillage implement capable of v…

John Deere 6R Tractors
New Products

John Deere 6R Tractors

John Deere has updated its 6R Tractor lineup and added the new 6R 140 and 6R 165 models. The 6R 140 gives customers a fourth choice in the 110…

BullDog Premium 200
New Products

BullDog Premium 200

The BullDog Premium 200 Irrigation Hose is the most ideal for irrigation applications. In the case of traveler irrigation systems, the most im…

JD Autonomous 8R Tractor
New Products

JD Autonomous 8R Tractor

John Deere reveals a fully autonomous tractor that’s ready for large-scale production. The machine combines Deere’s 8R tractor, TruSet-enabled…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News