MF 6S Series Tractor

AGCO Corporation introduces the Massey Ferguson 6S Series tractor. The versatile new machine delivers up to 180 hp. It pairs power with intuitive controls and advanced technology for high performance in a wide range of applications.
The MF 6S Series is available in four models based on horsepower – 145, 155, 165 and 180 – and features a 4.9-liter AGCO Power engine with a legacy of dependability and class-leading sustainability. Operators can choose from two transmission options: The Dyna-6 transmission offers maximum fuel efficiency through 24 forward and reverse speeds up to 31 mph and the Dyna-VT transmission allows operators to select the exact speed without compromising engine RPM for optimal output in any situation.
A perfectly balanced power-to-weight ratio efficiently handles heavy hay balers while a 15-foot, 7-inch turning radius makes for superior maneuverability in the field or the feedlot. The cab layout uses simple color coding on all controls for quick identification and easy operation. Deluxe models also feature a new ergonomic armrest with the customizable MultiPad lever and E/H Multifunction joystick for intuitive, effortless control of all major functions. The optional Datatronic 5 terminal features an easy-to-navigate digital dashboard that can be customized for operator preference.
For more information visit www.masseyferguson.com