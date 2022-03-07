MF 7S Series Tractor

AGCO Corporation introduces the versatile Massey Ferguson 7S Series tractor. The new tractor was designed to deliver comfort with straightforward dependability for high performance in a wide range of applications.
The MF 7S Series features a 6.6-liter Tier 4 Final AGCO Power engine delivering up to 210 hp. Paired with the efficient drivelines of either the Dyna-6 or Dyna-VT transmission, AGCO Power engines provide straightforward dependability and low operating costs. The Dyna-6 transmission is a Super Eco model, offering 25 or 31 mph operating speeds with 24 forward and reverse settings for optimum fuel efficiency. The Dyna-VT transmission is a field-proven CVT system, which allows producers to select an exact speed without compromising engine rpm.
Producers have the ability to work faster with the toughest implements thanks to ample low-end torque and up to eight spool valves – five rear and three front, including front linkage and Power Beyond. When working with planters and seeding implements, MF 7S Series tractors featuring the Dyna-VT transmission can be equipped with a 50 gal/min load-sensing system. This provides high flow and low engine speeds, ensuring ample power and economic output.
