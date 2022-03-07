 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MF 7S Series Tractor

AGCO Corporation introduces the versatile Massey Ferguson 7S Series tractor. The new tractor was designed to deliver comfort with straightforward dependability for high performance in a wide range of applications.

The MF 7S Series features a 6.6-liter Tier 4 Final AGCO Power engine delivering up to 210 hp. Paired with the efficient drivelines of either the Dyna-6 or Dyna-VT transmission, AGCO Power engines provide straightforward dependability and low operating costs. The Dyna-6 transmission is a Super Eco model, offering 25 or 31 mph operating speeds with 24 forward and reverse settings for optimum fuel efficiency. The Dyna-VT transmission is a field-proven CVT system, which allows producers to select an exact speed without compromising engine rpm.

Producers have the ability to work faster with the toughest implements thanks to ample low-end torque and up to eight spool valves – five rear and three front, including front linkage and Power Beyond. When working with planters and seeding implements, MF 7S Series tractors featuring the Dyna-VT transmission can be equipped with a 50 gal/min load-sensing system. This provides high flow and low engine speeds, ensuring ample power and economic output.

For more information visit www.masseyferguson.com.

