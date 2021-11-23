MF VE Series Planters

The Massey Ferguson VE Series planters are the next step in the evolution of planters from AGCO – designed as straightforward, dependable and accurate planting solutions.
The planter line offers solutions for all growers – from conventional tillage to no-till operations to those who demand the latest technologies that allow for variable-rate, high-speed planting and individual row control.
The new Heads Up row unit for the VE Series further increases life of the planter, improves seed placement accuracy and allows growers to customize their planters more easily with the latest Precision Planting technology. The enhanced design makes installing liquid fertilizer components easier and makes changing attachments faster and more convenient.
For more information visit masseyferguson.us.