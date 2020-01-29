Fecon introduces a new low-flow mulcher head which is ideal for use with most standard skid steer loaders, Avant-type wheel loaders, and others carriers that are able to provide 17-27 gpm of hydraulic flow, have enclosed cabs that can be properly protected with the appropriate polycarbonate guarding, and have the ability to carry the 1300-pound attachment.
The new mulcher head features 22 knife or carbide-type cutting tools and has a 50-inch working width. Operating from 2400 to 3600 rpm, it can shred brush and small trees up to 4-inches in diameter. Weighing just 1300 pounds with mounting plate and push bar, this new mulcher head is easily handled by the carrier, yet stout enough to provide a long service life. Overall width is approximately 60-inches with a cutting width of 50-inches, and overall height is 52-inches, with a depth of 33-inches. Adaptable with varying mounting plates to fit several types of carriers.
For more information Courtney Haag at 513-696-4430; e-mail chaag@fecon.com; or website www.Fecon.com.